Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Neha Dhupia React as Sunil Chhetri Retires from International Football

Hyderabad: Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri announced his formal retirement from international football, and the Indian film fraternity came together to pay tribute to the football icon. Bollywood actors, including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Neha Dhupia among others took to their respective social media handles to express their gratitude and admiration for Chhetri's remarkable achievements.

Taking to Instagram Story, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of Chhetri accompanied by a heartfelt note that read, "End of an era! Thank you @chetri_sunil11, for the memories, the passion, and the unmatched dedication (followed by a red heart and a football emoji)."

Sunil Chhetri Retires from International Football (Arjun Kapoor's IG Story)

Abhishek Bachchan followed suit, posting a photo of Chhetri and captioning it, "Congratulations Cap on such a Legendary career! It has been an honour to see you play for the country and lead by example. To one of the greatest ever Indian sportsmen….. Thank you! @chetri_sunil11."

Neha Dhupia also joined the chorus, sharing a post by Yuvraj Singh that featured Chhetri proudly holding the Indian flag. Dhupia's caption read, "CAPTAIN OUR CAPTAIN," as she tagged Chhetri in the post.

Sunil Chhetri Retires from International Football (Neha Dhupia's IG Story)

On Thursday, Chhetri had taken to his Instagram handle to announce his retirement, posting a picture of himself standing alone in a stadium. His simple yet powerful caption, "Alright, then," was met with an outpouring of emotions from his fans and fellow celebrities. Ranveer Singh was among the first to comment, expressing his sadness with a teary-eyed emoji. Pankaj Tripathi, meanwhile, wished Chhetri "lots of love and best wishes."

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also praised Chhetri for his remarkable career, which saw him serve as the captain of India's national football team. Chhetri's final match was the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Kuwait, and his impressive record of 94 international goals makes him the fourth-highest goal scorer in the world.