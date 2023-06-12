New Delhi Union Home Minister Amit Shah will interact with the Ministers of Disaster Management of States and UTs on Tuesday as the threat of cyclone Biparjoy looms large over the eastcentral Arabian Sea Sources in the Home Ministry told ETV Bharat that during the daylong meeting which will take place at Vigyan Bhawan Home Minister Shah will ask all the States and UTs to get prepared to counter all possible natural disasters As per Indian Meteorological Department IMD places like Kutch Saurashtra are likely to be severely affected by cyclone BiparjoyMeanwhile Railway Ministry has made extensive preparation for cyclone Biparjoy Railway Ministry officials said that as the storm is expected to affect Saurashtra and Kutch area the vulnerable sections include Bhavnagar Mahuva Veraval to Porbandar area Okha to Hapa and Gandhidham area Indian railways has implemented various measures to ensure the safety and minimise the impact of the cyclone a railway ministry official said As per the arrangements the railway ministry has activated a disaster management room at the zonal railway headquarters The emergency control rooms will operate from division headquarters in Bhavnagar Rajkot Ahmadabad and GandhidhamThe railways has activated its disaster management setup to minimize the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy which is likely to make landfall in Gujarat this week officials said on Monday The railways has identified vulnerable sections on its network including Bhavnagar Mahuva Veraval to Porbandar Okha to Hapa and Gandhidham areaThe landfall is predicted to occur near MandviJakhau Port in the evening of the 14th Biparjoy is likely to make landfall near the Jakhau port in Kutch district on Thursday afternoon as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour the India Meteorological Department IMD has saidAlso read Ensure evacuation of people PM Modi reviews situation as Cyclone Biparjoy barrels through MumbaiRailway officials said the national transporter has implemented various measures to ensure the safety of its network and passengers and minimize the impact of the cyclone It has activated the disaster management room at the zonal railway headquarters and roundtheclock manning by various departments It has also created operation of emergency control rooms at divisional headquarters in Bhavnagar Rajkot Ahmedabad and Gandhidham Regular monitoring of wind speed at multiple locations and instructions to regulate or stop trains if wind velocity exceeds 50 kmph formation of online groups for realtime monitoring and coordination and continuous monitoring of cyclonerelated information on mausamimdgovin website are some of the measures suggested by the rail ministryIt has instructed zones to ensure availability of sufficient diesel locomotives and rakes for emergency evacuation It has also suspended loading of doublestack containers and restriction on their movement It has also ordered a review of passenger train schedules and necessary decisions based on the cyclone situationRelief trains have been readies and counselling of loco pilots and assistant loco pilots regarding safety protocols during cyclonestorm conditions is being done Instructions have been issued to keep doors and windows of coaches open for the free passage of wind Intensive footplate inspections have been conducted for close monitoring Arrangements for the availability of fully fuelled diesel locomotives and filled RCD railway consumer depot fuel tanks back to normal operations after cyclone in case road infrastructure for RCD fuel movement is hampered it said adding that alternative communication arrangements have also been madeAs part of arrangements for stranded passengers the railways said catering stalls will remain open during the cyclone period with sufficient stock of water and food materials Help desks have been opened at various stations in the vulnerable areas Tieups with state transport services for shifting of passengers to their destination if needed have also been madeIn a statement the railways said The wind velocity is being measured and monitored hourly basis in order to impose traffic restrictions for movement on bridges maximum wind speed of 60 kmph Monsoon precautions shall also be implemented fully Identification and cutting of vulnerable trees near the track Also read Cyclone Biparjoy 4 feared drowned near Juhu beach NCMC in a huddle 7500 moved to safer places in Gujarat