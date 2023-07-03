Junagadh: In a heartening example of communal harmony, the marriage of Muslim couple was solemnized inside a Hindu temple in Gujarat's Junagadh, sources said on Monday. It is learnt that Heena and Abdul Qureshi, a couple from economically poor families tied the knot at the Akhand Ramdhun Sankirtan Temple in Junagadh.

The expenses on the marriage were borne by the Satyam Seva Yuvak Mandal, a local charitable organization.



Communal harmony: The unique marriage ceremony comes as a ray of hope amid the rising communal hatred reported every day. The Satyam Seva Yuvak Mandal has presented an ideal and best example of communal harmony by conducting marriages of couples from economically weaker sections in the society.

Also read: Hindu-Muslim bonhomie showcased in Kurukshetra drama in Karnataka's hinterland

Hina and Abdul Qureshi tied the knot according to Muslim traditions. The cleric performed the nikaah in the presence of both the families and Satyam Seva Yuvak Mandal workers.

Satyam Seva Yuvak Mandal offers dowry: The bride Heena Qureshi, has been given a lot of dowry by the Yuvak Mandal. It includes clothes, utensils, bed and furniture.

Noble cause: The Satyam Seva Yuvak Mandal has been bearing the expenses of marriage of economically poor girls for the last many years. Hina's was the third marriage of a Muslim girl to tie the knot with the help of the Mandal. The couple Hina and Abdul Qureshi have appreciated the noble cause of Satyam Seva Yuvak Mandal.

Both have expressed happiness about their marriage. Mansukhbhai Waja, president of Satyam Seva Yuva Mandal said that the aim of the initiative is to help the poor families in the society.