Bengaluru (Karnataka): Another example of Hindu-Muslim bonhomie was showcased while enacting the 'Kurukshetra drama' or 'Mahabharata' at a village in the Bengaluru district of Karnataka. With the onset of the harvest season, the staging of mythological dramas takes place in the hinterlands of the state.

Last Sunday night, more than 10,000 audience made a beeline to Hallenahalli village under Nelamangala taluk of the state to watch the 'Kurukshetra drama'. Several characters in the drama, including the lead roles, were played by people belonging to the Muslim community. The special experiment was conducted for the first time in the state. The play received huge applause from the audience. They (the audience) were viewing the drama with rapt attention.

Altogether 15 important roles in the drama were enacted by Muslims. It was claimed to be a record of sorts wherein such a large number of Muslims took part in the play. The event was organised under the aegis of Sri Veeranjaneya Swami Kala Vrinda wherein performing artistes comprising Muslim political leaders, teachers, police, businessmen and others were busy rehearsing the play for the past three months. Music director Muniraju was overseeing the rehearsal of artistes.

M Javid Pasha was in the role of Lord Krishna, Abdul Razak Saab as Dharmaraj Yudhisthira , Ejaz played the role of Bhima, Mujeeb (Bhima), Rajeed Saab as Arjuna, Subhan as Abhimanyu, Rizwan as Satyaki in the Pandava's group. Whereas on Kauravas side, Nayaz Khan played the role of Duryodhana, Syed Chand Pasha as Balarama, Hayat Pasha as Karna, Chand Pasha as Shakuni, Nazir Saab and Jameer as Bhishma and Drona.

The roles of Rukmini, Uttara, Draupadi, Kunti, Gandhari have been donned by female artistes. Among the musicians , Devaraju from Tumkur was playing the tabla, while Surya was on the casio, Yogeesh on the clarinet, Niranjan on the percussion instrument added zing to the event. JDS state president CM Ibrahim was the chief guest on the occasion.