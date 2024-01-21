Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): In a major setback for Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, a case was registered on Friday against his son and former MLA Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur accusing “him and several others of conducting illegal plotting of the floodplain of Kosi river for residential activities". An FIR was registered at the Rampur Kotwali Police Station area by complainant Lekhpal Sanjay Gangwar.

A case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Environment Protection Act. Currently, Azam is in Sitapur jail, Abdullah in Hardoi prison and Tanzeen (Azam's wife) in Rampur jail after being convicted and sentenced to seven years in jail in October 2023 regarding a 2019 case of alleged forgery of Abdullah’s birth certificate.