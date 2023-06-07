New Delhi: Highlighting the importance of women's participation in the renewable energy sector, Union Power Minister RK Singh said that India’s action was in line with commitments made in the Paris Agreement to limit the temperature increase to well below 2°C pre-industrial levels. He exhorted women to increase their participation in the Renewable Energy sector and steer India's Energy Transition towards Net Zero.

Speaking at an event titled “Women in Renewable Energy: A Dialogue on Policy, Technology, Skilling, and Finance” in New Delhi in connection with World Environment Day, Singh emphasized the significance of developing women-centric policies and implementation frameworks in the renewable energy sector.

He recognized how women were more effective in bringing about changes at the grassroots level through community engagement and household-level action. He noted that women, especially in rural areas, can benefit from Decentralised Renewable Energy (DRE) and gain reliable livelihood opportunities. He also highlighted that women can play a big role in switching to green cooking which can be another big step in achieving Net Zero.

B S Bhalla, secretary in the ministry of new and renewable energy said that with the increasing opportunities for women in the Renewable Energy sector “there is a need for enrolment in courses for education, training, and capacity building relating to renewable energy sources.”

Meanwhile, addressing the eighth standing committee meeting of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) on Tuesday, Singh said that the need for an energy transition is now a settled question. He highlighted the imminent climate crisis and emphasised the urgency of stepping onto green energy investment to tackle global warming.

“Whether the world today needs an energy transition is no longer in question. Rather, the question is how to achieve it, and how soon. A new global energy economy is emerging, with the rapid growth of renewables as the alternative source of energy,” he said. The minister underlined the crucial role of the development of solar energy. It will help the world in making the transition to renewable energy.

“The development of solar energy is one of the major contributors to achieving energy transition. The cumulative global solar PV capacity has reached approximately 942 GW in the last decade. The solar PV market maintained its record-breaking streak with new capacity installations totalling 175 GW in 2021. With every progressing year, solar is becoming the most dominant renewable energy generation technology as the world moves towards net zero,” he said.