VIRAL VIDEO FROM NOIDA RETIRED IAS OFFICER GETS INTO FIGHT WITH PET OWNER OVER USING LIFT SLAPS HER

New Delhi/ Noida: Yet another pet-related dispute has come to light in Noida wherein a fight broke out between a retired IAS officer and a woman carrying her pet into a lift.

The pet owner, who was angry at the retired official for refusing her to enter the lift with her dog, got into a verbal altercation with him and snatched his mobile phone following which, the man slapped her. Later, her husband came to her rescue and beat up the retired official. The entire episode that was captured on the CCTV camera of the apartment, has recently gone viral online.

In the 5-minute 19-second clip, the woman pet owner is seen standing with a girl inside the lift while the retired IAS officer waits at the gate objecting at her for carrying the dog in the elevator. Both take out their mobile phones to record the scene when the woman comes forward and snatches the man's mobile. The man approaches her and slaps her following which, both get into a scuffle. The woman asks the girl, who was standing inside the lift with the dog, to call her father. The girl is seen dialing a number on her mobile while the woman scuffles with the man.

The two stand at the lift's entrance quarreling when two more women arrive there seemingly inquiring into the matter. Suddenly a man, who is the woman's husband approaches the two and starts beating up the retired official while the woman apparently instigates him from behind. A few seconds later, a few security officials rush into the lift and separates the two men.

The woman's husband is pushed out of the lift by the officials and the retired man follows behind. The shocking incident took place at a posh housing complex, Parks Laureate Society located in Sector 108 in Noida. The retired IAS officer has been identified as RP Gupta.

On getting information about the incident, a team from Kotwali Sector-39 police station reached the spot and examined the CCTV footage installed in the apartment. Police said no complaint was filed by any party in this matter and the issue was resolved amongst themselves.

