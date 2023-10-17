Lucknow: In a recent campaign video launched in Rae Bareli, BJP has taken a dig at senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi by showing the leaders of the saffron party searching for the sitting MP with lanterns.

In a video that has gone viral, some BJP leaders and workers are seen roaming around with lanterns in their hands saying that the person could not be found. After which, all raise slogans against Gandhi.

The video is part of BJP's campaign in the 14 seats that it lost in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The campaign has been kicked off from Rae Bareli with the video. Now, similar drives will be conducted on other seats.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, BJP won a total of 64 seats from Uttar Pradesh and lost 16 seats. In the subsequent by-elections, the party won the seats of Azamgarh and Rampur and thus there are 14 seats in the state that are not held by BJP. Thus, a strategy has been taken up to wrest control over all these 14 seats. Ministers have been entrusted to monitor the party's organisation in these seats.

The primary focus of the campaign is to launch an attack on the sitting Opposition MPs. To begin with, BJP workers are preparing a report card of all the sitting MPs and this would be placed before the public. The party aims at informing people as to how the current MPs have failed to perform. Their failures will be publicised widely, a BJP worker said. Along with this, the party will reiterate the benefits the double engine government