Hyderabad: In a significant development for gender equality in Indian politics, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is set to lead the debate on the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. This comes as the government introduced the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, a landmark legislation reserving 33% of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Also read: Sonia rally: Congress attacks BRS govt over limited capacity at venue, says party 'hand-in-glove with BJP'

The Women's Reservation Bill, a long-standing initiative, was first introduced by the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government in the Rajya Sabha back in 2008, and it was successfully passed in 2010. However, it never made its way to the Lok Sabha for consideration, despite its potential to bring about substantial changes in India's political landscape. Over the years, the bill has remained a prominent issue in national politics, with the BJP also making promises regarding its implementation in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed strong support for the bill, urging members of both houses of Parliament to pass it unanimously. He emphasised that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam would further strengthen Indian democracy. PM Modi stated, "The Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam will further strengthen our democracy. I congratulate mothers, sisters, and daughters of the nation for Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam. I assure all mothers, sisters, and daughters of the nation that we are committed to making this bill into a law."

The Women's Reservation Bill is scheduled for discussion in the Lok Sabha today, with the session commencing at 11 am. The BJP has assembled a list of speakers who will present their arguments in favor of the bill. Notable figures on this list include Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Bharti Pawar, Aparajit Sarangi, Sunita Duggal, and Diya Kumari.

However, the Opposition has raised concerns about the bill, labeling it as an 'election jumla' and questioning the absence of reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and the absence of a clear implementation timeline. The Congress party contends that the Women's Reservation Bill will not come into effect until after a comprehensive census and delimitation process.

According to reports, the proposed legislation, which promises a 33% quota for women in parliament and state legislatures, may not be enforced until 2029. This delay is due to the requirement that the women's quota can only be implemented after the first delimitation or redrawing of constituencies once the bill becomes law, a process likely to occur in 2027 following the next census.

In addition to the Women's Reservation Bill, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is expected to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, during the Lok Sabha session. This bill aims to amend the Constitution to allow reservation in promotion for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in government jobs. Mr. Meghwal will also propose the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to amend the Advocates Act, 1961.

As the Women's Reservation Bill takes centre stage in the Lok Sabha debate, it remains a pivotal moment for Indian politics and gender equality, with the hopes and aspirations of millions of women across the nation resting on its outcome.