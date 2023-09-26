Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh): A video out on social media, supposedly from a housing society in Greater Noida, shows a youth arguing with a woman who objected to his dog taking the elevator since the canine was scaring a child who was already in the lift. The undated video did not show the child but the woman making repeated reference to the scared child could be heard in the video.

An X user 'Greater Noida West' who shared the video did not state when the video was taken but referred to the location as 'Gaur City 7th Avenue' society. The video captures tense moments involving the man with the muzzled dog barking ferociously even as a security guard is asking him to not use the elevator.

The child, not seen in the video, was apparently frightened by the dog and did not want the animal to enter the lift. The dog's owner, however, insisted that since his dog was muzzled, it was the child who should exit the lift and let him use it first with his pet.

A verbal argument started, involving the dog owner, the security guard, and the woman from the same society. The woman supported the child's plea, emphasising the kid's fear of the canine.

The dog owner reiterated his stand, asserting that the dog was following safety protocols with the muzzle in place and suggested that the child exit the lift if he is frightened. The woman told the dog owner repeatedly that he should let the child take the elevator and use a different one for him and his pet. In the video, she is seen informing the man that she is recording his rude and improper behaviour and shall complain to society authorities.