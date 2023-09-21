Meerut: In yet another pet dog attack, a German shepherd mauled the 4-year-old daughter of its own owner in Anchi village of Parikshitgarh police station area of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said. It is learnt that the minor girl identified as Mishti was playing inside the house late on Wednesday evening when the German Shepherd attacked her.

Hearing the screams of the girl, her family members rushed to the spot and saved her from the dog. However, the girl was left injured and bleeding in the attack. Later, the family members hurriedly took her to the local Community Health Center. However, given the serious injuries, the doctors at the CHC referred her to the district hospital.

At present the girl is undergoing treatment in the district hospital. Dr. Atul Bhardwaj of the district hospital said that the girl suffered serious injuries at many places due to the dog attack adding that she is being given proper treatment. The girl's father Sundar said that the girl was outside the house when the German Shepherd dog became aggressive and badly scratched the girl's head and mouth.

Veterinarian Gautam Tiwari explained the aggressive behaviour of the German Shepherd otherwise considered to be a calm breed. Dr Tiwari said that generally German Shepherd is a very calm breed. He said that most of the pets become angry if they are kept tied up. “It is possible that the same has happened in this case also.