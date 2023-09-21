Jaipur: A woman due to personal enmity with her neighbour let loose her pet dog on a three-year-old child in Rajasthan's Jaipur. When the complaint reached the Municipal Corporation office, a team of personnel from the civic bodies visited the house to catch the dog. But, the woman and her husband picked up a quarrel with civic body staffers and did not allow the dog to be caught. They also chased the team. Now, a complaint and a counter-complaint were lodged by both families at the Jhotwara police station. The woman complainant has filed a case against her neighbours under the SC/ST Act.

Jhotwara ACP Surendra Singh said that cases were filed by the two families levelling allegations against each other. "A case was filed by Rekha Jatav against LN Singh and his wife charging them with assault and also under the SC/ ST Act. In the FIR, it was mentioned that her neighbours Laxman, LN Singh, Dharmendra, Richa, Maneka, Jaya, Nimisha and Kiran insulted her (Rekha Jatav) on September 19. The complainant also alleged that LN Singh and his wife fought with her."