VIDEO OF PAK PM SNATCHING UMBRELLA FROM LADY OFFICER GOES VIRAL SPARKS DEBATE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

New Delhi: A recent video of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's arrival at the Palais Brogniart in Paris for the New Global Financing Pact Summit has created a buzz on social media.

In the video that has been shared from the official account of the Prime Minister's Office of Pakistan, Shehbaz is seen getting out of his car at the summit venue and being received by a female officer. It was raining in Paris at that time and the lady officer is seen carrying an umbrella behind the Pakistan Prime Minister.

The video footage that is going viral shows that after walking a few steps, Shehbaz snatches the umbrella from the hostess and walks towards the entrance. The lady officer, is seen walking behind Shehbaz, drenched in rain. Shehbaz enters the building where he is welcomed by Catherine Colonna, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France.

The video has raised a debate on the social media with many users criticising the Prime Minister's rude behaviour while some praising it as a good gesture.

One user questioned the need to take an umbrella from the lady officer, who was assigned the task of escorting the Pakistan Prime Minister to the entrance. Another user criticised him for leaving the lady hostess in rain and said he was an embarrassment to Pakistan.

Several users mocked the Prime Minister's act while one said it was "disgraceful embarrassment", another termed him as "Mr Bean Pakistani version".

One user tried to justify his act saying his intention was right but it looks ridiculous. "He (Shehbaz) looks clueless and nervous. He really needs some good people to guide him," said one user.

A user said that the Prime Minister's Office itself tweeted this video and Shehbaz only tried to be respectful by not letting a lady hold an umbrella for him.