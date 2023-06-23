INDO US JOINT STATEMENT REDUCES PAKISTAN TO PROMOTER OF CROSS BORDER TERRORISM IMRAN KHAN

Lahore: Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the joint statement issued by India and the US during the ongoing state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to America has reduced the country to a "promoter of cross-border terrorism in India and nothing more".

In their joint statement following one-on-one meetings and delegation-level talks on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden called on Pakistan to punish perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks. Later, Prime Minister Modi in his address to the Joint Meeting of the US Congress said there can be "no ifs or buts" in dealing with terrorism and sought action against state sponsors of terrorism, in a veiled attack on Pakistan.

He said that more than two decades after 9/11 and more than a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, radicalism and terrorism still remain a pressing danger for the whole world. Khan, also the chief of the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party, criticised the current coalition government Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the former Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for their fake high claims and countless trips to the US.

"The question we want to ask from former Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and PDM is that after a year in government and countless trips of Pakistan's FM to the US, the joint India/US statement reduces Pakistan to a promoter of cross-border terrorism in India and nothing more," Khan said in a series of tweets on Friday.

He alleged that Gen Bajwa along with his PDM cronies claimed that he (Khan) had isolated Pakistan internationally. He said the "imported government experiment has not just made Pakistan irrelevant internationally but our democracy, rule of law and the entire economic and institutional structure is also collapsing right in front of our eyes." Khan, 70, was ousted from the post of Pakistan's premier last year in April after the opposition led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz brought a no-confidence motion against his government and won it. (PTI)