UNION HEALTH MINISTRY REVIEWS NIPAH VIRUS RESPONSE IN KERALA ASSURES COMPREHENSIVE MEASURES FOR CONTAINMENT

New Delhi: In response to the growing threat of the Nipah virus in Kerala, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, conducted a thorough evaluation of the steps taken to contain the outbreak in Kozhikode, Kerala. The review was held at the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) in Pune today.

Dr Pawar emphasized the commitment of the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guided by Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, in closely monitoring the situation and implementing crucial preventive measures.

Following her comprehensive review, Dr Pawar affirmed, "The Government of India, under the able leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and with the guidance of Hon’ble Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, is vigilantly monitoring the evolving situation, and we are taking all necessary actions to prevent the virus from spreading further."

“Visited ICMR-NIV, Pune and held a review meeting in the context of the current Nipah Virus outbreak reported in Kozhikode, Kerala. GoI under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and under the guidance of Hon'ble HFM Dr. @mansukhmandviya” she posted on her X (formerly Twitter) handle.

“Hon'ble HFM Dr. @mansukhmandviya ji is continuously monitoring the situation and necessary steps for prevention of spread are being taken,” she added.

Dr Pawar highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Union Health Ministry and ICMR-NIV, stating that high-level teams, accompanied by mobile units equipped with Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) laboratories, have already been dispatched to Kozhikode for on-ground testing. Additionally, she announced the designation of the affected gram panchayats in the Kozhikode area as quarantine zones.

In a demonstration of unwavering support, a multi-disciplinary team, led by Dr. Mala Chhabra, has been deployed by the Union Health Ministry to assist the state in implementing crucial public health measures to effectively manage this outbreak.

Dr Pawar provided further reassurance by asserting that the Union Health Ministry and ICMR-NIV are closely monitoring the situation on a daily basis. The Centre is diligently working to arrange all necessary resources and support to tackle this viral outbreak effectively.

The Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala has raised significant concerns due to its potential for rapid transmission and high fatality rates. However, with the Union Health Ministry's proactive measures and the cooperation of various agencies and experts, there is hope for containing the spread and preventing further casualties.

The deployment of high-level teams equipped with BSL-3 laboratories underscores the government's commitment to swiftly identifying and isolating cases to prevent further transmission. The designation of quarantine zones in affected areas demonstrates a proactive approach to controlling the virus's spread within communities.

Furthermore, the involvement of a multi-disciplinary team led by Dr Mala Chhabra underscores the importance of coordinated efforts between the Centre and the state authorities to manage this public health crisis effectively. With daily monitoring and access to necessary resources, the government's response appears to be robust and well-organized.

