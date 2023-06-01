New Delhi: Shraddha Walker's brother testified in court on Thursday that Aaftab Amin Poonawala used to bear her and then apologised, seeking her forgiveness. The legal proceedings in the murder case of Shraddha Walker started today in a court in Delhi. Three prosecution witnesses will be cross-examined in the court on July 12.

Accused Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha to death on May 18, 2022. The court had framed charges under section 302 (murder) and 201 (tampering with evidence) against Poonawala. The accused had allegedly dismembered Shraddha's body, kept it in a fridge and then disposed the body parts in many places of the city. The two had met while working at a call centre in 2018-19.

Shreejay Vikas Walker, Shraddha's brother said that when the family opposed her relationship with Poonawala she had left the house and shifted to a rented flat in Mumbai's Naigaon. He said that after leaving the house, Shraddha had told that Poonawala would fight with her and beat her up. Later, he would also apologise for the act, Shreejay said. He further said that after his mother's death, they had again tried to advise her to leave Poonawala but she did not listen to them.

Apart from Shreejay, the testimonies of an auto driver and a neighbour were also recorded today. The other prosecution witnesses will record their statements on July 17 and 18.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court restrained television channels from displaying or publishing the contents of the chargesheet in the Shraddha murder case. During the hearing, the court had said that the chargesheet would include audio and CCTV footage of narco analysis, which should not be shared with the media.