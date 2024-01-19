New Delhi: As many as six people died and one injured when a fire broke out in a house in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area on Thursday evening. The deceased were aged between 25 and 60.

Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitendra Meena informed, “All the 6 people who were evacuated by the fire service have died in the hospital. Six people, including four females and 2 males, were rescued from the house but they were declared dead later in the hospital. The cause of the fire is not yet known. All the people who died were tenants.”

However, the blaze has been brought down by fire department officials.

A call was received at 8 pm about the blaze at plot no. 37, ZP block, Pitampura and eight fire tenders were pressed into service, the fire officials said. Seven people were rescued with the help of local police and rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. Six of them, including four women, were declared dead at the hospital, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

Another DFS officer said the fire was doused in an hour and the cooling operation was underway. A police officer said the fire took place on the first floor of the building and the smoke engulfed the three floors above it. There was a parking area on the ground floor while people lived on the remaining floors, he further said.