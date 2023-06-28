SECURITY EXPERT CAUTIONS POSSIBILITY OF AGNIVEERS JOINING MERCENARY GROUPS URGES GOVT TO PROVIDE ALTERNATE JOB AVENUES

New Delhi: Veteran security and defense expert retired Brigadier Dr. BK Khanna has cautioned against the probability of young armed forces personnel or the Agniveers under the 'Agnipath scheme' joining overseas mercenary groups and private military contractors, thereby, suggesting the government open alternate job avenues.

The comments by the former Army officer come in the wake of the attempted armed mutiny by Wagner group's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who had marched towards Moscow in an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia's defense minister. Meanwhile, given the situation in Moscow, what is even more concerning is Gurkhas in Nepal joining the Russian Private Military Company (PMC) Wagner group as mercenaries.

Also read: First batch of Agniveers pass out; to join Army unit

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Brigadier (Retd) Dr. BK Khanna pointed out that as per the Indian Army's Agnipath scheme, 25 percent of Agniveers, depending upon their previous performance, will be re-inducted, to complete an additional 15-17 years in service with full retirement benefits. He said the remaining 75 percent of the recruits will return home unemployed without any pension but with compensation. According to the former Army officer, the government has taken this decision to cut down the burgeoning pension bill.

Therefore, Brigadier (Retd) Dr. BK Khanna recommended that the Centre must provide these 75 percent of the recruits with assured alternate job avenues like getting inducted into paramilitary or police forces so that they do not get carried away in joining overseas mercenary groups or being tapped by undesirable non-state actors.

"These 75 percent recruits are well trained in handling weapons and war tactics and considering that, they might become a potential resource for the vulnerable groups which can be a threat to national security," the former Army officer noted.

The Centre had in 2022 announced the 'Agnipath' scheme. Under this scheme, the youth will get a chance to serve the country by joining the Army for four years. In the first recruitment process, youth would be given training for six months. The training time will also be included in the four years.

Also read: President Droupadi Murmu hails Agnipath scheme during joint session of Parliament