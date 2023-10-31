New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday observed that despite several remedial steps having been taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), air pollution persists in the national capital.

The apex court directed governments of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to file affidavits detailing steps taken to curb air pollution. A three-judge bench led by Justice SK Kaul and comprising justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and P K Mishra directed the five state governments to file affidavits within a week.

The bench observed that "a couple of decades back this was the best time in Delhi", however now the city is facing worsening air quality and stressed that it is difficult to even step outside the house. The remarks came after the CAQM stated in its report submitted to the Court that one of the reasons for the air pollution in the National Capital Region was stubble burning.

The bench made it clear that the five state governments should file an affidavit and bring on record steps taken to redeem the position. Scheduling the matter for further hearing on November 7, the bench said: “We call upon the states of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to file an affidavit within a week”.

The top court also directed the CAQM to submit in a tabular form the result of the relevant period when the problem started and the current ground situation -- including the air quality index (AQI) and the number of incidents of farm fires.

On October 10, the Supreme Court Tuesday asked CAQM to examine issues regarding the distribution of highly polluting petroleum coke, which is used by various industries. The apex court also sought a report from CAQM on the steps being taken to control air pollution in and around Delhi.

With the winter session approaching, the amicus curiae, in the matter, had flagged the serious problem of air pollution and crop residue burning. The bench asked the commission to urgently submit a report regarding steps being taken for control of air pollution in and around the capital and scheduled the matter for hearing on October 31.