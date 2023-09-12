New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till September 25.

Additional solicitor general SV Raju, representing ED, requested an adjournment in the matter before a bench comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Jain, also agreed to defer the matter.

After hearing the brief submissions, the apex court scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 25 and extended the interim bail granted to the AAP leader on medical ground till then.

The top court also directed another accused Ankush Jain to be released on interim bail for four weeks after his counsel submitted before the court that his child has to undergo surgery.

On August 25, Raju, representing the ED, had strongly opposed any further extension of bail on medical ground for Jain. He requested the court to direct Jain to surrender and fix the matter for hearing. Raju said Jain wants a swimming pool in jail, which cannot be afforded by everyone and “if that’s part of his physical therapy we can take him to a swimming pool….”. Raju further argued that nothing in the medical report furnished by him warrants an extension of bail even by a day and he should be treated as any ordinary petitioner.

In May last year, the ED had arrested the AAP leader on the charge of laundering money through companies allegedly linked to him. In May this year, the apex court granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks for spinal surgery. Later on July 24, the apex court extended the interim bail by another five weeks.