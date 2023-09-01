New Delhi : Supreme Court judge Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra Friday recused himself from hearing a bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi government cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. A bench comprising justices A S Bopanna and Prashant Kumar Mishra told senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing Jain, that the matter will not be taken up today.

Urging the bench to re-list the matter on Tuesday, Singhvi said that is a very important matter and he will take an hour to wrap up his submissions. Singhvi requested the court to extend his client’s bail. Justice Bopanna ultimately directed Jain's bail plea to be placed before Chief Justice DY Chandrachud to obtain appropriate orders for reassignment to a bench of which Justice Mishra was not a part.

The bench agreed to extend the interim bail granted to the AAP leader last week, till the next date of hearing. The bench said that the matter be listed later in this month before another bench, subject to the orders of the CJI. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May 2022. He was granted interim bail due to medical reasons earlier this year.

Last month, Justice Mishra had recused from hearing the bail plea filed by activist Umar Khalid in connection with the Delhi riots conspiracy case.

