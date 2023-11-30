New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said it will soon deliver judgment on a plea by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu seeking quashing of the FIR in the Rs 371 crore skill development scam case, while adjourning until December 12 the hearing of a separate plea by Naidu plea seeking anticipatory bail in the FibreNet case.

A bench comprising justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi said the judgment on Naidu’s petition seeking quashing of the FIR in the Rs 371 crore skill development scam case is likely to be delivered soon. The bench deferred the hearing on a separate plea by Naidu plea seeking anticipatory bail in the FibreNet case.

The bench also provided interim protection to the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister till December 12. During the hearing, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Naidu, contended before the bench that the initial arrangement against his arrest by the state police should continue. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Andhra Pradesh government, assured the court that the arrangement will continue.

Also read: SC issues notice to Chandrababu Naidu on AP govt plea in skill development case

Earlier, the apex court had asked the Andhra Pradesh Police not to arrest Naidu in the FibreNet case until it has delivered its verdict on the TDP supremo’s plea in the skill development scam case. On October 13, the state police had submitted before the apex court that they will not take Naidu into custody. The FiberNet case relates to alleged tender manipulation for allotting a work order under Phase-1 of the AP FiberNet Project involving Rs 330 crore to a favoured company.