New Delhi: As a layer of haze blurred the skyline in New Delhi due to the 'scary AQI level', tourists from Delhi-NCR are rushing to Shimla for respite from the toxic air pollution and in search of fresh air to inhale in serene Himalayan towns.

Many tourists moved to places such as Haridwar to save their lungs from plumes of smoke caused by stubble burning. Others moved to Nainital because of the same reason. The overall AQI of the city stood at 145, as per SAFAR India. Category-wise, the AQI though remained in the ‘moderate’ group, people have been advised to avoid prolonged outdoor visits.

The air quality in Delhi continues to remain in the ‘severe’ category. Delhi residents woke up to a thick layer of haze on Sunday. The deteriorating air quality was causing breathing issues and a burning sensation in the eyes. On Saturday, AQI spiked beyond 500 in Delhi.

“I am having cough and congestion because of this weather. We do not let our parents come out for a walk in such a situation,” said a local. The visibility was also badly affected due to increased air pollution. “The footfall in Lodhi Garden has decreased drastically because of the weather conditions. I am facing difficulties in breathing. I am coming here in Lodhi Garden for a walk for the last 20 years. However, this year, the condition is worse.”

Amid the rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR, Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha pointed out that the situation was going to get worse. The environmentalist described the situation in Delhi-NCR as scary. Vimlendu Jha spoke to news agency ANI about the measures that needed to be taken to improve the situation. He went on to say that an immediate response was required and suggested measures such as banning construction, odd-even vehicular movement, and restrictions on the use of firecrackers.

Jha said, "The situation is going to get serious. There has been a slight improvement in the last 24 hours due to the movement of air. In the next 4–5 days, the situation is going to worsen. An emergency response needs to be initiated by the central and state governments. A mere sprinkling of water will not give a solution... The air quality crisis in North India, especially in Delhi-NCR, is scary. An immediate response is also needed."

Sprinklers, multivitamins for animals at Delhi Zoo

As the air pollution in Delhi spikes, preventive measures are being taken by the National Zoological Park. National Zoological Park has started sprinkling water frequently in animal enclosures to keep the hydration level up.