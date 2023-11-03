The court emphasized that the people of Delhi have a fundamental right to clean air to breathe and greenery plays an important role in achieving the green goal. Many areas of the city like Nehru Nagar (402), Sonia Vihar (412), Rohini (403), Wazirpur (422), Bawana (403), Mundka (407), Anand Vihar (422), and New Moti Bagh (435) registered decline in air quality.

On Thursday, Delhi was featured as the most polluted city in the world with AQI level of more than 400 in a real-time list of the world's most polluted cities compiled by Swiss group IQAir. New Delhi's AQI was 472 while Lahore's AQI was 267. Mumbai and Kolkata are also included in the list of the 15 most polluted cities in the world.