New Delhi: Several months have passed since the Shraddha Walker murder case hearing is on, but no new development has surfaced so far. The prosecution has now shared the audio of Shraddha's conversation with her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla before the court. This apart, an audio clip of her online counselling session was also played in the courtroom in presence of Aftab. Shraddha was taking online psychological counselling. In the audio record Shraddha was heard saying that her partner repeatedly threatened her. She said he had told that he would search her, find her and kill her. However, it was not clear from the audio clip who booked the counselling session with the healthcare app and how long before Shraddha's murder.

The 34-minute audio clip has revealed that Aftab had beaten up Shraddha many times and once even made her unconscious. Shraddha was heard confessing to the counsellor that it was not for the first time that Aftab had tried to kill her. She said she could not keep a count on the number of times he tried to kill her and even on that day he had hit her twice. Narrating her trauma, she said Aftab grabbed her neck so hard that darkness descended before her and she was left breathless for 30 seconds. Finally, she pulled his hair to free herself. She further said that she started shouting after getting angry. If he is in Mumbai or anywhere around then he would find her and hunt her down, she told the counsellor. She went on to say that Aftab had a desire to kill her and she had pleaded him not to. She requested Aftab to talk and solve their problems. She said that she had been asking Aftab to talk to her for the last two years.

The prosecution said that three sessions were booked for counselling, of which one was cancelled. Special public prosecutors (SPP) Amit Prasad and Madhukar Pandey, appearing for the Delhi Police, said it is immaterial whether the case was based on direct or circumstantial evidence. The prosecutors mentioned that Shraddha's conversation with the counselor about Aftab's intention of killing her is an objectionable evidence against the accused.

The prosecution counsel submitted three cellphones that belonged to Shraddha. It has evidence of transactions in two bank accounts and a credit card. The prosecution also mentioned that DNA profiling test on a set of bone and strands of hair recovered during the investigation matched with samples provided by the Walker family. They said that Aftab had bought a refrigerator, a saw blade and incense sticks. Shraddha was earlier seen wearing a ring, which Aftab allegedly gave to another woman.

Meanwhile, advocate Javed Hussain, appeared on Aftab's behalf, sought time from the court to hear the arguments. The court of additional sessions judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar adjourned the hearing of the case till March 25.