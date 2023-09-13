Hyderabad /New Delhi : The Opposition INDIA bloc coordination committee's first meeting will be held in Delhi today when its leaders are expected to discuss seat sharing in the coming Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2024. The coordination committee consisting of 14 members including Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Congress Party's K C Venugopal, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, Rashtriya Janata Dals' Tejaswhi Yadav and Trinamool Congress party's Abhishek Banerjee will meet at Pawar's residence in Delhi.

The INDIA bloc's coordination panel meeting assumed significance amidst reports of the Bharatiya Janata Party Government at the Centre dropped hints at going for the One Nation One Election in the country in place of the 2024 LS polls. The opposition leaders have already announced that they would be prepared even for the simultaneous elections anytime from now.

Ahead of today's coordination panel meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and they were stated to have held discussions on the poll strategies to be adopted besides seat sharing. They discussion the emerging political situation in Maharashtra and also the roadmap for seat sharing for the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State. Maharashtra sends the second highest number of MPs to the Lower House after Uttar Pradesh.

The opposition alliance's coordination committee was formed at the third national level meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which has become a united platform for anti-BJP parties to take on the Narendra Modi leadership in the 2024 LS polls.

