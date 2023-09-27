New Delhi [India] : In a fresh crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday began raids at multiple locations across 6 states in the country. These raids are targetted at the associates of major gangs led by Lawrence, Bambiha and Arsh Dalla. The NIA conducted a swift raid on the house of a liquor contractor in the village Takhtupura of Moga district in Punjab in the early hours of Wednesday.

The latest raids pertained to three cases involving these gangsters. NIA targetted gangster Arsh Dala who had demanded ransom from the contractor who had given some part of the ransom to Arsh Dala. The NIA also raided a gun house in Bajpur of ​​Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand. NIA has raided another house in ​​Dehradun district, sources said.

The NIA had recently issued details of 43 individuals associated with the terror gangster network having links to Canada. The central agency had requested to share details about the properties owned by the gangsters in their own name or in the name of their associates, friends and relatives. Details of their business partners, workers, employees and collection agents were also sought.