New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday announced that the Monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 11 in the national capital. This will be the first session inside the new Parliament building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

"Monsoon Session, 2023, of Parliament will commence from July 20 and continue till August 11. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on legislative business and other items during the session," the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said in Tweet.

Pralhad Joshi also informed the Monsoon session will be spread across 23 days and will have 17 sittings. This will be the first session of the Parliament after members of 17 Opposition parties met at Patna and decided to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together.

The Parliament is meeting at a time Prime Minister Modi made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Sources said that the Monsoon session is expected to commence in the old Parliament building and later move to the new building. During the session, the Narendra-Modi-led regime is likely to bring a bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance. The Ordinance effectively nullified an order of the Supreme Court that gave the Delhi government greater legislative and administrative control over "services" matter.

The National Research Foundation Bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet, is also likely to be introduced. The proposed foundation will be a new funding agency to bolster the country's research competence in areas of science and technology.

