New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and others recalled the services and achievements of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his 91st birthday. Political parties cutting across the ruling and opposition ranks extended birthday greetings and lauded the former PM for setting a rare example of simplicity and grace in public life.

Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, extended birthday wishes to Dr Manmohan Singh and prayed for his long life and good health. Dr Manmohan Singh was the predecessor of PM Modi. Dr Singh's tenure was credited with reshaping India's future with a commitment to inclusive policies and effective policies during global financial crisis.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took to X and said that Dr Manmohan Singhji’s integrity, unwavering commitment to nation-building and economic upliftment of the masses will always be 'an inspiration to me'. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi greeted Singh and said as a Prime Minister, his honesty, courage, vision and wisdom paved the way for our country to forge ahead into the 21st century with self assurance and pride.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Dr Singh is a rare example of simplicity, dignity and grace in politics. "A true statesman Prime Minister, whose actions spoke more than his words, we are forever grateful for his tremendous contribution to the nation. Wishing him good health, happiness and a long life ahead," Kharge said.