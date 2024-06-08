T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma Hit on Left Thumb during Net Session, but Continues Practice

New York (USA): Ahead of the highly anticipated blockbuster clash against arch-rival Pakistan, India captain Rohit Sharma sustained a blow to his left thumb while batting in the net session however the skipper resumed practice after receiving medical assistance from the side's medical team.

The match between India and Pakistan will take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. During a net session, the 37-year-old captain was smacked on the thumb, prompting rapid care from the team's medical staff. After the ball hit Rohit on the thumb he took off the glove to access the blow and the staff medical team rushed to the ground, checking the India captain. Following the check-up the Indian captain resumed his practice in the nets with full swing.

The pitch of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, where India played their first match of the campaign against Ireland, has been in the news for its uneven and slow outfield.

Notably on the same pitch, India started their campaign on a high note, registering an 8-wicket win against Ireland. In the match, the skipper scored 52 runs from 37 runs at a strike rate of 140.54, however, his knock was cut short after he suffered an injury and had to leave the crease after the end of the 10th over.

After much talk on the pitch, the International Cricket Council on Thursday issued a statement recognising that the pitches used at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup have not been as consistent as expected and the groundsmen were working hard to find a solution and deliver the "best possible surfaces" for the remaining games.

The stadium makes use of a drop-in pitch, which is prepared somewhere away from the venue before the game and installed into the ground for the match.

"T20 Inc and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted," ICC said in a statement.

"The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday's game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches," it added.