World Doll Day 2024: Toys, a Source of Never Failing Joy for Children

World Doll Day is an annual celebration of the notion that a doll may convey a worldwide message of love and pleasure that falls on the second Saturday in June. Giving a doll to someone, especially a child who doesn't have one, is another idea that the day promotes. This Year it falls on June 8.

World Doll Day was started by Mildred Seeley, a passionate doll collector and doll-related businesswoman. She believed that the common doll may serve as a tool for global understanding. Seeley invited people to take part in the inaugural World Doll Day by sending out letters.

In addition, she exhorted everyone who received a letter to tell five others, and those five people to tell five more. By doing this, she sought to raise awareness of the inaugural World Doll Day, which took place on June 14, 1986. Dolls appear to have been a source of joy to people almost from the dawn of mankind.

The earliest dolls were discovered by archaeologists in Egyptian tombs dating back to 2000 BC, yet it is unclear what use they served. Even though dolls have probably been played with by children since 200 BC, not all dolls have been used as toys. In some cultures, dolls were thought to have mystical powers.

Dolls are the earliest known toy, according to archaeological data, and have been a part of human society for thousands of years. Clay, stone, wood, bone, ivory, leather, wax, and other readily available materials were used to create the earliest dolls. Wooden dolls from as early as the 21st century BC have been discovered in Egyptian tombs.

Additionally, clay toys have been discovered in the tombs of young Roman and Greek people. Roman, Greek, and Egyptian kids dressed their dolls in the newest styles, just like kids do now.

Other kinds of dolls includes, Paper dolls, Stuffed toys (such as the Teddy bear), Fashion dolls (such as Barbie and Ken), and Bobbleheads.

Many classic toys have either lost their appeal or their market share as Gen Z's upbringing is increasingly defined by their use of video games and phone screens. However, in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks regarding the rich history of regional toys in our nation and his appeal for business people to “team up for toys” we examine a few little-known Indian toys that are still in production.

Uttar Pradesh: Wooden toys

Rajasthan : Mitti ke khilone or Clay toys

West Bengal : Galar Putul, Babu Putul

Gujarat : Thigda dhingla

Punjab: Chankana, Ghuggu and Handwai

Madhya Pradesh: Lacquer toys

Maharashtra: Bhatukali miniature kitchen sets, Sawantwadi toys

Karnataka : Channapatna toys

Tamil Nadu : Choppu saman

Andhra Pradesh : Etikoppaka bommalu, Kondapalli Koyya Bommalu

World Doll Day was established to honor the tremendous contributions dolls have made to the growth of kids everywhere and to the human race overall.