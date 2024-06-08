Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87; People Pay Last Respects at RFC; Last Rites on Sunday Morning

Ramoji Film City: Sri Ramoji Rao, the founder of Ramoji Group, passed away due to an illness while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad at 4.50 am on Saturday. He was 87.

Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87; Condolences Pour From Friends, Admirers (Video: ETV Bharat)

The mortal remains have been kept at the Corporate Office Building in Ramoji Film City, where family, friends, and well-wishers are paying him their final respects. According to the family, the last rites of Rao will be performed here at the film city between 9 am and 11 am on Sunday.

The illustrious head of the Ramoji Group, which encompasses a wide array of assets including the esteemed Ramoji Film City, the largest film production facility globally. The media tycoon pioneered regional media with the launch of Eenadu newspaper and with the ETV Network of television channels. The group also owns Ushakiron Movies and ETV Bharat.

His demise has drawn heartfelt condolences from various political figures, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, Left Front Chairman Biman Bose, MPs G Kishan Reddy and Rajnath Singh. They hailed Rao's significant contributions to Telugu media, journalism, and the profound impact his group had on the film and entertainment industry.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films."

"I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti," he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recalled the lasting impact Ramoji Rao has left behind while offering this thoughts.

"My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Padma Vibhushan, Shri Ramoji Rao Garu, a pioneering figure in the Indian media industry. His contributions to journalism, cinema, and entertainment have left a lasting impact and transformed the media landscape. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and followers during this difficult time," he wrote on X.

Kishan Readdy said, "Saddened by the passing of Shri Ramoji Rao garu. His remarkable contributions to Telugu media and journalism is commendable. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti."

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu also expressed deep sorrow over Rao's passing, recognising him as a champion of Telugu culture and a tireless advocate for societal welfare. He said, "The death of the chairman of the group of companies today, Mr. Ramoji Rao, has caused a great shock. His death is a great loss not only for the Telugu people....for the country as well."

DMK patriarch and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, expressed his condolences to the family, friends, and admirers, in a message posted on X.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Padma Vibhushan Thiru. Ramoji Rao garu, the visionary founder of the Ramoji Group. His remarkable contributions to media, journalism, and the film industry have left an everlasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and admirers during this difficult time," he wrote.