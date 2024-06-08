ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed in Suspected Firing Along IB in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

By PTI

Published : Jun 8, 2024, 7:33 AM IST

Updated : Jun 8, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest while working on a construction project along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. The incident is being investigated by the BSF and police.

Samba/Jammu: A 26-year-old man was killed after being shot in the chest near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Vasudeva, a resident of Akhnoor area of Jammu district, they said.

The officials said that the deceased was working as a cook in a company engaged in some construction work in the border area. The incident occurred late Friday night in the Regal Border Outpost area and preliminary inquiry suggested that Vasudeva was apparently shot by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on noticing suspicious movement and mistaking him as an intruder from across the border, they said.

According to his colleagues, the incident took place when he had gone out of his tented accommodation to relieve himself. He was rushed to district hospital Samba where he was declared dead by the doctors, the officials said. Senior BSF and police officers visited the scene and further investigation is on, they said.

Hospital Medical Officer K. Jandyal said the patient reached the hospital around 11 pm with his vitals not responding. Every effort was made to revive the patient but he could not be saved, she said, adding he had a bullet injury in the chest and his body was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem.

Last Updated : Jun 8, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

