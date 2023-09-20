Lok Sabha passes Women's Reservation Bill

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Women's Reservation Bill granting 33 per cent seats to women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. 454 MPs voted in favour of the Bill, while two MPs voted against it, announced Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Earlier in the day, after the House proceedings began, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the women's reservation bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha, saying it is a step towards women's empowerment. The constitutional amendment bill was introduced in the Lower House. It was the first bill introduced in the new Parliament building.

The bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The reservation will come into effect only after the completion of the census and delimitation exercise

Initiating the debate on the bill from the opposition's side, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi extended her party's support to it but demanded that the quota be implemented immediately and provision made for reservation for OBC women.

Arjun Ram Meghwal said that as many as 60 MPs participated in the debate on the Women's Reservation Bill. Apart from Sonia Gandhi, Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party Working President and daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar took part in the debate during the special session of the Parliament.