Sonia Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha on Women's Reservation Bill

New Delhi: Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday supported the Women's Reservation Bill during her speech in the Lok Sabha as she opened the debate from the Congress side in the House. She said the bill was the dream of her late husband and ex-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and questioned the delay in implementation.

"Women's role in Indian society can not be undermined. From household chores to outside world, women of this country have successfully handled every task assigned to them. Their capabilities as mother, home manager and professionals responsibilities are no mean achievements. Women stood tall amid adversities with patience. My party supports the Women's Reservation Bill," Gandhi said.

She spoke about contributions of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi whose initiatives, according to her, need special mention.

"India's independence struggle saw women playing pivotal role along side men. Names of Sarojini Naidu, Sucheta Kripalani and several other freedom fighters are taken same breath as eminent male freedom fighters. Post independence, women assumed pioneeering roles in society building," Gandhi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed strong support for the bill, urging members of both houses of Parliament to pass it unanimously. He emphasised that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam would further strengthen Indian democracy. PM Modi stated, "The Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam will further strengthen our democracy. I congratulate mothers, sisters, and daughters of the nation for Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam. I assure all mothers, sisters, and daughters of the nation that we are committed to making this bill into a law."