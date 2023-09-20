Women's Reservation Bill: Lok Sabha takes up Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam for consideration
Women's Reservation Bill: Lok Sabha takes up Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam for consideration
New Delhi: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move to take up the Women's Reservation Bill for consideration and passing, in the Lok Sabha will. The Bill seeks to provide one-third reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.
A constitutional amendment bill reserving 33 per cent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, reviving a proposal pending for years and blending history, politics and societal imperatives on the first day in the new Parliament building, was introduced by the government on Tuesday.
The women's reservation bill, officially named as Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, was introduced in the Lower House by Meghwal, will come into effect only after a delimitation exercise is completed and is therefore unlikely to be in force during the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024. It was the first bill to be introduced in the new Parliament building.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said September 19 will be etched in history and god has chosen him for the noble work. "The Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam will further strengthen our democracy I assure all mothers, sisters and daughters of the nation that we are committed to making this bill into a law," PM Modi said in his first speech in the first session in the new premises amid thumping of desks by members of both treasury and opposition benches.
- 10.15 am
Congress alleged that the ruling BJP has deliberated dropped the words "secular" and "socialist" from the Preamble in the copies of the Constitution given to lawmakers on the opening day of the new Parliament building. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said any Preamble shared today will have to be the updated one and claiming it to be the original Preamble does not hold water. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had said the copies carried the original version of the Preamble of the Constitution, which did not feature these words, which were added later through constitutional amendments.
- 9.45 am
Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to move the One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment Bill, 2023 in the House to further amend the Constitution of India to provide for the one-third seats to be reserved for women in Lok Sabha, state legislative assemblies and Delhi legislative assembly.
- 9.25 am
In the Rajya Sabha, a discussion on India's Space Journey marked by successful soft landing of Chandrayaan -3 has been listed in the business of the House for Wednesday. Two bills - the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 and the Post Office Bill, 2023 are listed for consideration and passing, in the Council of States.