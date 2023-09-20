New Delhi: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move to take up the Women's Reservation Bill for consideration and passing, in the Lok Sabha will. The Bill seeks to provide one-third reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

A constitutional amendment bill reserving 33 per cent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, reviving a proposal pending for years and blending history, politics and societal imperatives on the first day in the new Parliament building, was introduced by the government on Tuesday.

The women's reservation bill, officially named as Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, was introduced in the Lower House by Meghwal, will come into effect only after a delimitation exercise is completed and is therefore unlikely to be in force during the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024. It was the first bill to be introduced in the new Parliament building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said September 19 will be etched in history and god has chosen him for the noble work. "The Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam will further strengthen our democracy I assure all mothers, sisters and daughters of the nation that we are committed to making this bill into a law," PM Modi said in his first speech in the first session in the new premises amid thumping of desks by members of both treasury and opposition benches.