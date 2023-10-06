INDIAN OIL CAUGHT OFF GUARD OVER DARING THEFT OF OIL WORTH LAKHS FROM ITS TUNNEL IN DWARKA

New Delhi: Indian Oil authorities were caught off guard after thieves stole liters of oil worth lakhs of rupees from the organisation's pipe line passing through Dwarka in New Delhi. Sources said thieves dug 40 to 50-meter-long tunnel to steal oil through the pipeline running about 15 feet below the ground. Then oil was stolen by laying pipeline there.

The modus operandi of thieves has baffled cops who are at their wit's end to understand the method and impunity with which they committed the crime. However, looking at the condition of the spot, it appeared that oil was being stolen from the pipeline for a long time.

The act of oil thieves at Dwarka, whch is considered an upscale area in Delhi, left many questions unanswererd. Locals questioned the role of cops who often claimed to have been alert to thwart such crimes. The police are seaching for the clue to understand the root of teh matter.

An Indian Oil top official said authorities are worried about the manner in which the oil was stolen. The blast could have caused damage and there was possibility of fire in the line. He said that petrol and diesel pass through this line and reach Bijwasan oil depot.