New Delhi: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said India is Turkey's greatest trade partner in South Asia and the two countries have great potential in the field of economy. Addressing a media briefing here on Sunday, Erdogan said, "India is our greatest trade partner in South Asia and we have great potential to enjoy primarily in the field of economy and many others".

The Turkish President then thanked India for a gracious and very successful term of G20 presidency. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the hospitality shown to them. "I would like to thank Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi for the gracious hospitality that was shown to me, my spouse, and my entire Turkish delegation,” he said.

He further said, “This year, our theme was one world, one family and one future. And within the first session of the Summit, we talked about the environmental challenges that our planet currently encounters. Climate change, the loss of biological diversity, and especially there is the dimension of extensive pollution is a trio of challenges which we can feel even more profoundly now."

The Turkish President further said that any initiative that isolates Russia is bound to fail.

“Its success is a very little possibility. We believe that any step that may escalate the tensions in the Black Sea should be avoided. To support global food security and food supply security, we are going to bring together the Food Supply Security Study Group, both Russia, and Ukraine, as well as the United Nations, and with our stakeholders coming from the international community, we are going to have continuous talks", he said.

Erdogan on Friday arrived here for the G20 Summit. He was accompanied by his wife, the first lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan. He was received by Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the conclusion of the G20 Summit in the national capital and proposed to hold a virtual G20 session in November to review the suggestions and proposals made at the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

“As you all know India has the responsibility of G20 presidency till November 2023. In these two days, all of you gave a lot of suggestions and placed proposals. It is our duty to see how faster progress can be achieved on these,” PM Modi said.

