New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a fresh push for reforms in global bodies including the United Nations, saying despite the increase in member states of the world body, the number of permanent members in the UN Security Council has remained the same.

Addressing the "One Future" session of the G20 Summit here, the prime minister said the world's 'new realities' should be reflected in 'new global structure'. He said the world was different when the UN was founded with 51 members. Now the number of member states has risen to nearly 200, Modi said. The Global body should not limit itself to provide assistance in the event of calamities and Natural Disasters.

It is nature's law, Modi said and added that those who don't change with times lose their relevance. He also said that crypto currency was a new subject for social order, monetary and financial stability and sought global standards to regulate it.

India has repeatedly called for the UN Security Council Reforms to make the World body more inclusive and representative. India is part of the G4 natons comprising Brazil,Germany and Japan which support each others bids for permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council.

The goals of the UN reform agenda, were eventually endorsed by the UN member states, included enabling more freedom of movement, more decentralisation, more effectiveness and increased transparency and accountability.

