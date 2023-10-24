IN INDIA WEAPONS ARE WORSHIPED NOT TO DOMINATE ANY LAND BUT TO PROTECT ITS OWN PM MODI

New Delhi: On the occasion of Vijayadashami on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in India, weapons are worshipped not to dominate any land but to protect its own land.

"On Vijayadashami, there is a tradition of 'Shastra Puja' as well. On Indian soil, weapons are worshipped not to dominate any land but to protect its own land. Our Shakti Puja is not just for us but for the welfare of the entire world..." PM Modi said, while addressing the public gathering at the Dwarka Sri Ram Leela Society at DDA ground in Sector 10 in the national capital.

Referring to the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the PM said that the country is celebrating the festival of Dussehra after almost two months of the Moon mission. After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, 'Vikram', touched down on August 23 at the uncharted lunar South Pole making India the first country to do so.

" I wish all the countrymen a very happy Navratri and Vijayadashami. The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil. This time we are celebrating Vijayadashami when it has been 2 months since our victory over the Moon. We know the knowledge of Gita and also have the capability to build INS Vikrant and Tejas," the PM said.