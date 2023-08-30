New Delhi: To get rid of the monkey menace so that guests for the G20 Summit in New Delhi move around freely, several huge cutouts of langurs have been put up at the venue as well as on roads of the national capital. These lifelike langur cutouts have been put out to scare away monkeys, so that movement of guests around the venue could not be hampered.

The preparations for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10, are underway. The Delhi government in association with the Centre has been working on various projects to beautify the national capital ahead of the global meeting.

A completely new experiment is being done to get rid of simian menace. These cutouts of langurs are so lifelike that people could end up thinking of actual ones. Besides, experts are being deployed near the cutouts who can mimic the sound of langurs.

NDMC vice-president Satish Upadhyay said that nearly 30 to 40 trained people will be deputed near the cutouts, who can mimic the sound of langur which could help in scaring away the monkeys. The cutouts of langurs have been put out in various areas including Sardar Patel Marg, where the simian population is very high.

Also read: G20: US Envoy Garcetti, Union Minister Mandaviya discuss US-India health priorities

These cutouts are being installed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in areas where the concentration of monkeys is very high. Lutyens Zone is among the worst affected areas, where monkeys create havoc and also attack and injure people. Along with this, statues and fountains have also been installed in many places under the beautification project.

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has teamed up with the forest department of the Delhi government so that monkeys can be kept away from the G-20 Summit venues from September 9 and 10.

"Monkeys used to damage flowering pots and other decorative items. Efforts are underway so that foreign guests' movement does not get obstructed due to these wayward monkeys," Upadhyay added.