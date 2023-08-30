New Delhi [India] : US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday held a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and discussed US-India health G20 priorities. In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Garcetti stated that the health collaborations in Research and Development (R&D), artificial intelligence and increasing health access and equity will be key in advancing health partnership between India and the US for a healthier and prosperous world.

"Health Minister @Mansukhmandviya and I discussed #USIndiahealth G20 priorities today. Health collaborations in R&D, AI, and increasing health access and equity, will be key in advancing the #USIndiaHealth partnership for a healthier and prosperous world," Garcetti wrote in a post on X. Garcetti made the statement in response to Mansukh Mandaviya's post shared on X.

Mandaviya stated that they discussed health priorities of India's G20 Presidency. The two sides also discussed ways to better deal with mental health, cancer diabetes and use of artificial intelligence. In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mandaviya stated, "Delighted to meet @USAmbIndia Eric Garcetti. Discussed India's G20 Presidency health priorities. He lauded India’s efforts in the healthcare sector and also appreciated health-related G20 Ministerial events.

In another post, Mandaviya stated, "We also deliberated on forming dense networks in research & development, especially in the vaccine and pharma sectors. During our interaction, we also discussed ways to better deal with issues of mental health, cancer & diabetes along with the use of AI." Last week, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said US President Joe Biden told him that India is the most important country in the world to him.

"He (President Biden) told me, when he asked me to come here to serve, he said, this is the most important country in the world to me, I think something that no American president has ever uttered in the history of our two countries. Indian Americans constitute six per cent of taxpayers in the US," Garcetti said.

US Envoy said, “From technology to trade, from the environment to women's empowerment, from small businesses to space, we used to say the sky is the limit, but now that we're working together in space, not even the sky is the limit. From the seabed to the heavens, the US and India are a force for good and a powerful force to move this world forward.”

Garcetti said he wanted to come to India for his junior year to live in Bodhgaya and do a Buddhist studies program. He further said, "But politics got in the way. I got elected to the student council, and I said I promised I'd serve. So my India dream kind of died, or so I thought. But the universe has a curious way of connecting people and dreams, and now suddenly, I'm living that dream here." (ANI)