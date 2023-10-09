New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Monday will announce dates for the poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The poll panel will hold a press conference here and will announce the dates.

In the last few days, the a poll panel team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar took stock of poll preparedness in these five poll-bound states. Last week, it organised a brief meeting with the election observers in Delhi to ensure that elections are conducted transparently and to finalise strategy for smooth conduct of the democratic exercise.

Among the states, Rajasthan has 200 seats while Madhya Pradesh accounts for 90 seats. Telangana has 119 seats and Mizoram comprises 40 assembly seats. Of these five states, Madhya Pradesh is currently being governed by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) while Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are being governed by the Congress. In Telangana, there is a government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Mizoram is currently governed by Mizo National Front (MNF) which is an ally of the BJP.

Speaking of term end date, the tenure of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh Legislative Assemblies ends in January 2024 while that of Mizoram ends in December this year.