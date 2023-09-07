DELHI PREPARES FOR G20 SUMMIT AMIDST TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS AND TIGHT SECURITY

New Delhi: As the countdown to the G20 Summit in New Delhi enters its final hours, the city is abuzz with preparations, traffic restrictions, and heightened security measures. This international event, hosting leaders from around the world, marks a significant milestone for India. With just under 12 hours remaining before the traffic restrictions come into effect, Delhi is bracing itself for a transformative four-day period.

The Delhi Police, along with various other government agencies, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and security of the city and its distinguished guests. Heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles have already been prohibited from entering Delhi from 9 pm today, with the restriction in place until midnight on Sunday. Additionally, taxis and autos will face similar restrictions starting at 5 am on Saturday.

A gazette notification issued by the Delhi government designates the entire New Delhi District as a "Controlled Zone" from tomorrow morning until Sunday. Within this zone, only bona fide residents, authorized vehicles, and essential service vehicles, such as those involved in housekeeping, catering, and waste management for hotels, hospitals, and critical installations, will be permitted to travel to key areas like India Gate and C-Hexagon.

In anticipation of the summit, a significant disruption is expected in the city's daily routines. Commercial establishments, markets, food delivery services, and commercial deliveries will be halted during this period. Services like Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, and Flipkart will not be allowed to operate within the controlled zone, except for the delivery of medicines and essential items, ensuring that the city remains secure and orderly.

The G20 Summit's global significance is underscored by the arrival of world leaders over the past few days. The Nigerian delegation was among the first to arrive, and the Mexican and European Union delegations are expected to land in New Delhi today. The majority of arrivals, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, are slated for tomorrow. India's hosting of such a powerful assembly of leaders is a testament to its growing influence on the world stage.

Security for the G20 Summit is a paramount concern, and Delhi has spared no expense in ensuring a safe environment. A substantial security cordon comprising thousands of personnel, including snipers, will be deployed. Indian Air Force fighter planes will be on standby, while the airspace over the national capital will be vigilantly monitored for any suspicious activity, including unmanned aerial vehicles and drones.

Interestingly, another layer of security against an unexpected threat comes in the form of langur cutouts and mosquito larvae-eating fish. The city has been grappling with a rising population of monkeys, particularly in areas like Lutyens' Delhi, where incidents of attacks on people have been reported. To deter these primates, over a dozen strategically placed langur cutouts will be used, and nearly 40 individuals trained to mimic langur sounds will be deployed.

Additionally, eight specialized teams armed with insecticide sprayers are actively eliminating potential mosquito breeding sites across the G20 venue. To tackle the mosquito menace, batches of larvae-eating mosquitofish have been introduced into approximately 180 lakes and fountain pools, effectively addressing another concern before it becomes a problem.

In a bid to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the city, authorities have taken measures such as planting nearly 7 lakh flowering and foliage plants in various parts of Delhi. Over 15,000 metric tonnes of solid waste have been cleared, and the installation of more than 100 sculptures and 150 fountains with unique designs has transformed the cityscape, offering a more visually pleasing environment for both residents and visitors.

G20 Special Secretary (Operations) Muktesh Pardeshi, in an interview with NDTV, revealed that India, as the host nation, has received numerous requests for bilateral meetings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to individually receive world leaders at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, the summit's venue, on Saturday.

Furthermore, to showcase India's advancements in the digital sector, digital experience zones are being set up at Bharat Mandapam. These zones will offer leaders, delegates, ministers, and media personnel an opportunity to explore India's progress in the digital domain. The Reserve Bank of India is also establishing special zones for G20 delegates to experience the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) without needing prior registration, underscoring India's commitment to showcasing its technological prowess.

As Delhi counts down to the G20 Summit, the city is poised to host an event of global significance. With traffic restrictions in place, enhanced security measures, and meticulous preparations, all eyes are on India as it prepares to welcome world leaders for a productive and momentous gathering.

