New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday visited Rajghat and Pragati Maidan to take stock of preparations for the upcoming G20 summit in the national capital. Scores of world leaders are expected to attend the two-day event, which will be held at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam, a sprawling international convention and exhibition centre at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

According to officials, the lieutenant governor, during the inspection at Rajghat, directed that cleanliness and proper arrangements should be ensured. Accompanied by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other senior officers, VK Saxena took stock of the ongoing preparations at Pragati Maidan which has been fully decked up for the event going to be held from September 9 to 10. A number of dignitaries will also be visiting Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial during the event.

The LG also inspected the summit's venue Bharat Mandapam to ensure everything was in order, officials said. Bharat Mandapam hosting the G20 summit showcases the awe-inspiring world's tallest Nataraja statue standing at an impressive 28 feet.

Earlier, the LG said that all preparations for the summit had been completed and final touches were being given. Extensive preparations right from sprucing up civic infrastructure to security were undertaken for the mega event which is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

