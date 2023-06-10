New Delhi Incidents of fighting obscene acts unauthorised shootings and dancing inside coaches have become sources of irritants in the services of Delhi Metro People doing this remain a challenge and such incidents not only cause inconvenience to the passengers but also raise questions on their security in the metroIn the last fourfive months many such incidents have happened and the big question arises why such incidents are not being stopped after all On Friday also the video of a girl dancing in the metro went viral In another video some boys are seen not allowing the Blue Line Metro to run As soon as the metro gate starts closing two boys get their feet stuck in it The boys are seen doing this again and againThere are four to five other boys with them and they are laughing a lot at that act Some people tried to persuade them but the boys did not allow the metro to run On May 21 a user named Shalini Kumawat shared a video of a young man dancing to Salman Khan s song In this the young man made the video by entering the crowd of passengers in the Delhi MetroIt was clear in the video that women passengers were feeling uncomfortable when he was making the video A citizen commented that this was also a kind of molestation for women and girls travelling in the metro Delhi Metro should take strict action against such people so that the people travelling in the metro can be saved from trouble After this the video of a girl in a skirt dancing to a Punjabi song went viral The girl was wearing a maskEarlier in May a video of a couple doing an obscene act of kissing openly went viral When this video went viral people reacted sharply on social media A few months ago a girl traveled in the metro wearing a bikini As that video went viral she came into the limelight In April a girl travelled in Delhi Metro wearing a bikiniAfter this Metro issued an advisory that people should follow the rules while travelling Do not wear clothes that cause inconvenience to other passengers However even after this advisory many videos went viral After this the video of a young man doing obscene acts while sitting next to a girl went viral Uncomfortable with this the girl finally had to leave her seat and sit in another place despite this the young man did not stop Additional staff has been deployed to ensure that such incidents do not happen The safety of passengers inside metro trains and station premises and the prevention of such unwanted incidents is our priority said D Ram Gopal Naik DCP Metro