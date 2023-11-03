DELHI HC ASKS ASI TO EXAMINE PLEA ON INCORRECT INFORMATION ABOUT TAJ MAHAL

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela disposed of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) claiming that the mughal emperor did not build the Taj Mahal and had only renovated the palace of Raja Man Singh, who was a general of Akbar, Shah Jahan's grandfather. The court noted that the petitioner had earlier filed a plea with a similar prayer before the Supreme Court, which had allowed him to withdraw it and he had made a representation to the ASI.