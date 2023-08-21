New Delhi: Amid an uproar over a Delhi government officer allegedly raping the minor daughter of his friend, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered suspension of the accused officer and sought a report from the Chief Secretary into the matter, sources said. Sources said that the Delhi CM has ordered the suspension of the rape accused Delhi govt official and sought report from Chief Secretary by 5 pm today.

The accused, who is posted as the Deputy director of Delhi Government's Women and Child Development department has been booked under POCSO Act for allegedly raping the minor girl, a class XII student repeatedly in North Delhi's Burari. It is learnt that the accused repeatedly raped the minor girl, who is the daughter of his friend between 2020 and 2021, with the assistance of his wife.

Police sources said that the accused impregnated the victim while his wife got the foetus aborted. Police have added Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) in the FIR against the wife of the accused for not reporting the matter to the police. Sources said that the victim met the accused at a church. It is learnt that after her father died, she got into depression.

The accused, police said, called her home on the pretext of helping her and raped her repeatedly for months. Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) is issuing a notice to the Delhi Police to arrest the accused in the case. “In Delhi, a government officer sitting on the post of Deputy Director in the Women and Child Development Department has been accused of sexually abusing a girl child.

The police haven't arrested him yet. Issuing notice to Delhi Police. If the one whose job was to protect the daughters turns into a predator, then where will the girls go! Must be arrested soon,” DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter.