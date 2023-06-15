New Delhi A massive fire broke out at a coaching centre located in a multistoried building in the Mukherjee Nagar area in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon fire department officials saidScores of students escaped precariously dangling from a rope after the fire broke The onlookers watched helplessly as several terrified students were seen escaping using the rope The cause of the fire is still unknown So far as many as 11 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot Rescue operations were currently underway fire department officials said Watch Fire breaks out in Kolkata airport passengers panic According to the Director of the Delhi Fire Service DFS Atul Garg a call regarding the blaze at the Gyana Building was received at 1228 PM after which fire tenders were rushed to the spot Meanwhile in a video shared by the fire department people mostly students can be seen being rescued by the firemen through the windows Fire department officials said that the focus was on rescue operations and a detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire Located in northern Delhi Mukherjee Nagar is one of the hotspots for coaching centers It is considered a hub of the education sector On Wednesday night a fire had broken out near a departure gate of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata officials said According to officials firefighting arrangements were pressed into service to douse the blaze and panicstricken passengers were moved to a safe place No casualty was reportedAlso read Two workers die in hotel fire after midnight at Pune market yard another injured