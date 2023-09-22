BJP MP RAMESH BIDHURI SERVED NOTICE BY PARTY ASKED TO EXPLAIN WITHIN 15 DAYS

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla warned BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri of strict action for his shocking communal and derogatory comments in the Parliament. His comments were expunged from the records of the House yesterday.

BJP has issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri asking him to explain within 15 days while opposition parties demanded his suspension from the House.

While participating in the discussions on the success of 'Chandrayaan-3' mission in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, MP from South Delhi, Bidhuri used offensive comments against BSP MP from Amroha Kunwar Danish Ali. A video of Bidhuri hurling communal abuses went viral on social media. Some of the BJP MPs and ministers sitting behind Bidhuri were seen smiling while he was saying this.

MP Kodikunnil Suresh, who was in the Chair, asked Bidhuri to sit but he continued speaking. Suresh directed to expunge Bidhuri's comments.

Speaker Om Birla on Friday took note of the comments and warned him of strict action if he repeats this in future. With the incident raising a political furore, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his regret saying if remarks made by the MP hurt the opposition then he regrets it. But, the opposition pressed on suspending the BJP MP.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said Biduri said that it was shameful that he targeted the entire Muslim community.

Demanding action against Bidhuri, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said his comments are an insult to each and every Indian. Congress cited instance of their Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who was suspended in the previous session for allegedly insulting ministers.